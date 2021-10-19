Wisconsin Boys Football Prep Poll Oct 20

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Franklin (8) 9-0 89 1
2. Kimberly (1) 9-0 76 T2
3. Sun Prairie - 9-0 69 T2
4. Waunakee - 9-0 64 4
5. Muskego - 8-1 55 5
6. DeForest - 8-1 42 6
7. Mukwonago - 8-1 34 7
8. Appleton North - 7-2 26 8
9. Oak Creek - 8-1 17 10
10. Wausau West - 8-1 11 9
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 4. Greendale 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1. Menomonie 1. Sussex Hamilton 1. De Pere 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cath. Memorial (8) 9-0 89 1
2. Lake Country Luth. - 9-0 77 2
3. Amherst - 9-0 68 3
4. Ellsworth (1) 9-0 62 4
5. Lux.-Casco - 9-0 51 5
6. Northwestern - 9-0 46 6
7. Edgewood - 9-0 41 7
8. Plymouth - 9-0 29 10
9. Columbus - 8-1 7 NR
10. Wisconsin Dells - 8-0 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Stratford 6. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 2. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2. Wrightstown 2. 17, Grafton 1. 17, Brillion 1. 17, Brodhead-Juda 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Regis (9) 9-0 90 1
2. Hurley - 9-0 76 3
3. Colby - 8-1 57 4
4. Highland - 9-0 48 T6
(tie) Marshall - 9-0 48 5
6. Cumberland - 8-1 39 2
7. Pacelli - 9-0 35 8
8. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 8-1 25 T6
9. Reedsville - 8-1 22 9
10. Kenosha St. Joseph - 9-0 19 NR