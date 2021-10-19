 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Boys Football Prep Poll Oct 20
Wisconsin Boys Football Prep Poll Oct 20

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Franklin (8) 9-0 89 1

2. Kimberly (1) 9-0 76 T2

3. Sun Prairie - 9-0 69 T2

4. Waunakee - 9-0 64 4

5. Muskego - 8-1 55 5

6. DeForest - 8-1 42 6

7. Mukwonago - 8-1 34 7

8. Appleton North - 7-2 26 8

9. Oak Creek - 8-1 17 10

10. Wausau West - 8-1 11 9

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 4. Greendale 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1. Menomonie 1. Sussex Hamilton 1. De Pere 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Cath. Memorial (8) 9-0 89 1

2. Lake Country Luth. - 9-0 77 2

3. Amherst - 9-0 68 3

4. Ellsworth (1) 9-0 62 4

5. Lux.-Casco - 9-0 51 5

6. Northwestern - 9-0 46 6

7. Edgewood - 9-0 41 7

8. Plymouth - 9-0 29 10

9. Columbus - 8-1 7 NR

10. Wisconsin Dells - 8-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Stratford 6. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 2. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2. Wrightstown 2. 17, Grafton 1. 17, Brillion 1. 17, Brodhead-Juda 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Regis (9) 9-0 90 1

2. Hurley - 9-0 76 3

3. Colby - 8-1 57 4

4. Highland - 9-0 48 T6

(tie) Marshall - 9-0 48 5

6. Cumberland - 8-1 39 2

7. Pacelli - 9-0 35 8

8. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 8-1 25 T6

9. Reedsville - 8-1 22 9

10. Kenosha St. Joseph - 9-0 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Durand 7. Aquinas 5. Oshkosh Lourdes 5. Coleman 3. Darlington 2. Augusta 1. Racine Lutheran 1.

