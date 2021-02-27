Wisconsin basketball: Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin's Trice-led rally falls short

But, just like that, he got hot and gave the Badgers hope. Trice scored 19 points over the final 2 minutes, 12 seconds, making five 3-pointers and four free throws over a stretch of seven consecutive possessions.

“I honestly don’t even know what was going through my mind,” Trice said. “I just knew we needed to hit some shots and make some buckets and make some plays down the stretch to be able to come back and be able to be in the position we were in. It just happened to be me finding the hot hand.

“For the most part, it’s just about seeing that first one go through and then from there on it’s about focusing on the next shot.”

Trice’s final 3-pointer of the game — he went 6 of 9 while his teammates were a combined 4 of 22 from beyond the arc — came with 6.7 seconds remaining and cut the Illinois lead to 70-69.

Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier answered with two free throws, leaving the Badgers with a chance to send the game to overtime with a 3-pointer. But UW never got a shot off. The Illini tried to foul the Badgers and eventually did, though senior guard Trevor Anderson’s best option before being fouled would have been to try to get up a 3-point attempt from the left corner.