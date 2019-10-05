(SATURDAY'S GAME)

No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent St. 0

Kent St.;0;0;0;0;—;0

Wisconsin;7;21;13;7;—;48

First Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 6 run (Larsh kick), 9:10

Second Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 19 run (Larsh kick), 14:15

WIS—J.Taylor 4 run (Larsh kick), 3:31

WIS—J.Taylor 18 pass from Coan (Larsh kick), 1:23

Third Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 48 run (Larsh kick), 14:20

WIS—Ferguson 2 pass from Coan (kick failed), 8:01

Fourth Quarter

WIS—Dunn 3 run (Larsh kick), 14:57

A—74,559.

;KNT;WIS

First downs;10;29

Rushes-yards;28-60;55-348

Passing;64;172

Comp-Att-Int;10-17-0;17-20-0

Return Yards;10;48

Punts-Avg.;7-40.28;1-37.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-31

Time of Possession;19:34;40:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kent St., Bangda 4-32, J.Shaw 6-20, Barrett 6-13, X.Williams 1-3, Crum 11-(minus 8). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 19-186, Watson 12-63, J.Chenal 4-24, Schipper 6-21, B.Shaw 3-10, Stokke 2-9, Coan 1-7, Groshek 2-7, Pryor 1-6, Cruickshank 2-6, Mertz 2-6, Dunn 1-3.

PASSING—Kent St., Barrett 4-9-0-36, Crum 6-8-0-28. Wisconsin, Coan 12-15-0-134, Mertz 5-5-0-38.

RECEIVING—Kent St., McKoy 3-13, Dixon 2-14, Dulka 2-8, James 1-28, Abram 1-4, Bangda 1-(minus 3). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 3-29, Cephus 3-28, A.Taylor 2-27, Krumholz 2-20, Cruickshank 2-10, Pryor 1-33, Groshek 1-9, Dunn 1-8, Watson 1-6, Ferguson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Kent St., Trickett 52.

