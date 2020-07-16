Wisconsin Athletics hits brakes on Camp Randall Stadium renovation

The schedule, however, is in flux because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten Conference has said football teams will play only league games this season — if they're able to play at all.

New schedules haven't been announced, but senior associate athletic director Jason King said the Camp Randall project delay wasn't to accommodate any potential for the 2020 football season to be pushed back.

UW already was facing a tight construction window to have the south end zone project done by the start of the 2021 season, scheduled for Sept. 4.

Already having experienced a coronavirus-related delay with the production of new windows at the Field House, King said UW understood it couldn't afford to have a similar issue at Camp Randall.

"With all that uncertainty, and us needing to start moving on the project here soon for long lead items, we just felt like it was more appropriate at this point in time to pause the project," King said.

Like most college athletic departments, UW would be under major financial challenges if the coronavirus pandemic forces the cancellation of the football season. Football has been responsible for more than 50% of UW Athletics' total revenue in recent seasons, bringing in more than $90 million in the 2018-19 season.