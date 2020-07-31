Wisconsin absentee ballots may pose issues for 2020 election

The analysis serves as a case study of what may lie ahead for presidential battleground states overwhelmed by applications and without the experience or systems to cope. Other such states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, saw problems managing increased absentee balloting in their primaries.

More than 60% of ballots cast in April election

In the 2016 and 2018 Wisconsin general elections, absentee ballots made up no more than 6% of the ballots. In April, the portion jumped to more than 60% after the state instituted its stay-at-home order.

State officials stress that the percentage of rejected ballots in the April primary is consistent with rejection rates in past elections. While the rate may be similar, raw numbers will make the difference when it comes to winning or losing an election.

APM Reports and Wisconsin Watch requested the names of voters whose ballots were rejected in the April primary, the 2018 general election and the 2016 primary and general elections. Rejections are important to understand because voters may make a mistake, receive no notification and not be given an opportunity to fix the problem.

James Moses of Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, says he was never notified that absentee ballots he cast in multiple elections were rejected.