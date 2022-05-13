MOUNT PLEASANT — Wisconn Valley Way, one of the roads put in to service the Foxconn area, is to be renamed. Sort of.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued a letter Thursday that stated Wisconn Valley Way would be renamed to State Trunk Highway 311.

However, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said in an email Friday that she was told by the DOT: "The Wisconn Valley Way name will remain. WisDOT is only adding the State Highway number 311 signage to the current roadway."

The DOT initially said it would be installing signage that would have designated the road as "Formerly Wisconn Valley Way," but Murphy said that the DOT stated that was an error, and that the road will be officially known locally both at Highway 311 and Wisconn Valley Way.

As such, it is joining the list of area streets that have more than one name, such as Washington Avenue/Highway 20 and Northwestern Avenue/Highway 38.

Wisconn Valley Way is a curving road that runs north-south between Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) and Highway KR (First Street), intersecting with Braun Road, about a quarter mile east of Interstate 94.

