Wisconn Valley Media Group editorial: Pick up the pace on new trash plan

It’s not like the closing of Kestrel Hawk landfill early next year should have come as a huge surprise.

City officials have known for years that the landfill — like all landfills — fill up and have to phase out. What was surprising last month was the news that Racine hasn’t moved far along in developing a plan on how to dispose of 28,000 tons of solid waste and nearly 5,000 tons of recycling city residents generate annually.

And that’s going to mean a pinch next year that will cost the city an estimated $70,000 a month for extra trucking fees to an as-yet-undetermined new landfill.

In, perhaps, one of the biggest understatements of the year, John Rooney, commissioner of the Department of Public Works, said the process of implementing both a temporary and permanent solution to the issue as having “a lot of moving parts.”

It’s high time to nail down some of those parts.

To be fair, the city and the DPW have been looking at four options presented by Foth Infrastructure and Environment LLC, and rejected two of them – privatization of the entire system and long-term hauling with city trucks to a new landfill as too expensive.

The plan now, which Foth is working on, is to construct a transfer station where city trucks would haul the trash and then contract with a company to empty out the trash daily and haul it for disposal in a distant landfill. Transfer stations are typically enclosed and a Racine station would likely require about two acres of land — roughly the size of one-and-a-half football fields.

City officials say construction of a station and necessary equipment such as a scale, a large front-end loader and compactor would run close to $3 million.

The rub is that such a transfer station – assuming a suitable site is found, purchased and gets city approval and a private waste hauling firm is found with a suitable landfill – will likely not be ready until the fall of 2023.

With Kestrel Hawk slated to close in early 2023, that means the city will have to use its trucks to haul garbage to some other landfill and that will cost an estimated $70,000 per month every month in additional staffing and transportation costs until the transfer station is completed.

Neighboring communities — including Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Elmwood Park and Wind Point — contract with private waste management companies which do not rely on Kestrel Hawk and will not be affected by the closing.

But the City of Racine needs to move quickly to get its ducks, and trucks, in a row to find a new home for its trash and not be saddled with temporary transportation fees.

