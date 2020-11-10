Wisc HS football poll week 7

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
By The Associated Press
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Muskego (7) 7-0 70 1
2. Franklin - 5-0 60 2
3. Menomonee Falls - 7-0 57 3
4. Whitefish Bay - 5-0 47 4
5. Kaukauna - 6-0 46 5
6. Kenosha Bradford - 4-1 33 6
7. Mukwonago - 5-2 20 8
8. Union Grove - 4-0 18 9
9. Hartland Arrowhead - 5-2 16 10
10. Baraboo - 6-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 4. West De Pere 4. Menomonie 3.
Medium Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Appleton Xavier (5) 6-1 59 3
2. Lakeside Lutheran (1) 5-0 47 4
3. Lake Country Lutheran - 6-1 44 1
4. Greendale Martin Luther - 6-1 43 8
5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 5-2 33 5
6. Amherst - 6-1 29 2
7. Grafton - 5-1 23 7
8. Marshall - 6-0 16 T10
9. Wrightstown - 5-1 14 6
10. Lake Mills - 5-2 12 T10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 2.
Small Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Edgar (6) 7-0 60 1
2. Oshkosh Lourdes - 7-0 50 3
3. Eau Claire Regis - 5-0 46 2
4. Mineral Point - 5-0 43 4
5. Iola-Scandinavia - 7-0 39 5
6. Cumberland - 7-0 31 6
7. Colby - 5-0 25 7
8. Racine Lutheran - 5-1 14 8
9. Hurley - 4-1 6 T10
10. Brillion - 6-0 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Highland 3. Reedsville 3. Spring Valley 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Durand 1. 15, Hilbert 1.
