Wisc HS football poll week 7
agate

Wisc HS football poll week 7

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Muskego (7) 7-0 70 1

2. Franklin - 5-0 60 2

3. Menomonee Falls - 7-0 57 3

4. Whitefish Bay - 5-0 47 4

5. Kaukauna - 6-0 46 5

6. Kenosha Bradford - 4-1 33 6

7. Mukwonago - 5-2 20 8

8. Union Grove - 4-0 18 9

9. Hartland Arrowhead - 5-2 16 10

10. Baraboo - 6-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 4. West De Pere 4. Menomonie 3.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Appleton Xavier (5) 6-1 59 3

2. Lakeside Lutheran (1) 5-0 47 4

3. Lake Country Lutheran - 6-1 44 1

4. Greendale Martin Luther - 6-1 43 8

5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial - 5-2 33 5

6. Amherst - 6-1 29 2

7. Grafton - 5-1 23 7

8. Marshall - 6-0 16 T10

9. Wrightstown - 5-1 14 6

10. Lake Mills - 5-2 12 T10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 2.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Edgar (6) 7-0 60 1

2. Oshkosh Lourdes - 7-0 50 3

3. Eau Claire Regis - 5-0 46 2

4. Mineral Point - 5-0 43 4

5. Iola-Scandinavia - 7-0 39 5

6. Cumberland - 7-0 31 6

7. Colby - 5-0 25 7

8. Racine Lutheran - 5-1 14 8

9. Hurley - 4-1 6 T10

10. Brillion - 6-0 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 3. Reedsville 3. Spring Valley 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Durand 1. 15, Hilbert 1.

