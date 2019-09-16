MADISON — A media company that owns television stations in Wisconsin is partnering with a longtime farm charity on a live 18-hour telethon to raise money for struggling farmers.

Quincy Media and Farm Aid have scheduled the event for Friday, Sept. 20. It will include anchors and reporters from WKOW in Madison, WAOW in Wausau, WXOW in La Crosse, WQOW in Eau Claire, and KBJR in Superior.

A news release says volunteers will be answering phones throughout the day collecting donations to provide support, emergency relief and other resources for family farmers in the region.

Farm Aid's annual music festival is scheduled Sept. 21 at Alpine Valley Theatre in East Troy. The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Bonnie Raitt, among others.

