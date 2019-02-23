MINNEAPOLIS — Another winter storm is bringing a little bit of everything to the Upper Midwest, including a chance of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service says a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain started moving northeast across southern Wisconsin Saturday morning.

Much of southern Minnesota was placed under a blizzard warning from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. today. A band of heavy snow from 8 to 12 inches was expected Saturday night, from the Rochester area moving east into Wisconsin.

Localized flooding is possible in southeast Wisconsin.

Forecasters were predicting ground blizzard conditions for eastern North Dakota and South Dakota Saturday night into today, with winds gusting to as high as 40 mph or more.

