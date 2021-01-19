Winterfest has snowmobile races at Great Lakes

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs will hold its annual Winterfest event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 First St. (Highway KR). There is no fee for spectators.
A snowmobile radar run starts at 11 a.m. Top speed in each class pays out $100. Cost is $5 per run. There is a kids track for youth ages 6-12 with 120cc and 200cc classes. The $20 fee per child includes instruction, practice and racing. Top finishers receive trophies.
There will be a heated bar, food court and heated pavilion available. Live music will follow racing. A champions ceremony is at 5 p.m. and the annual Winterfest raffle is at 6 p.m.