Winterfest at Great Lakes Dragaway Jan. 22

TOWN OF PARIS — With more than 118 acres of groomed trails in Racine County, snowmobiles have plenty to celebrate this season.

The Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs will hold its annual Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 First St. (Highway KR).

A snowmobile radar run starts at 11 a.m. Top speed in each class pays out $100. The cost is $5 per run. The kids track is for youth ages 6-12 with 120cc and 200cc classes. Cost is $20 per child and includes instruction, practice and racing during the event.

Snowmobilers are welcome to ride their vehicles to Winterfest (weather and trail status permitting). A heated bar, food court and heated pavilion will be provided for both participants and spectators. Live music by the Boys and Toys band will follow racing. A champions ceremony is at 5 p.m. and the annual Winterfest raffle is at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0