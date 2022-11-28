 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Wonderland Parade in Waterford Dec. 3

WATERFORD — The Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, when the VFW steps out to lead the march through Downtown Waterford. A choir performance, tree lighting and fireworks follow.

Businesses and organizations participate with brightly lit floats and other vehicles. Weather permitting, the area schools play music while marching and gymnasts tumble in the streets. Parade goers can intermingle with Disney princesses, their favorite superheroes and everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf.

Santa and Mrs. Claus always make an appearance and children can visit them in their new Christmas chalet after the parade at the corner lot park at First and Main streets.

