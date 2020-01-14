Winter sports: Vlhova wins 2nd straight World Cup slalom

Petra Vlhova won a women’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday in Austria, handing Mikaela Shiffrin a rare second straight defeat in the American’s strongest discipline.
After building a lead of six tenths of a second from the opening run, the Slovakian skier won the race by 0.10 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden.
Shiffrin, who was second after the opening run, came 0.43 behind in third for her worst result in slalom in two years, when she failed to finish in the final race before the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Vlhova beat Shiffrin by a margin of 1.31 seconds in Zagreb 10 days ago, which ended the American’s winning streak in slaloms after nearly a year.
The previous time that Shiffrin lost back-to-back slaloms in a single season was more than five years ago.
In three races in November and December 2014, she placed 11th, fifth and fourth, respectively, and parted ways with long-term coach Roland Pfeifer shortly afterward.
All 25 World Cup slaloms since January 2017, when Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter triumphed here, have been won by either Shiffrin — with 19 — or Vlhova.
Shiffrin has a record 43 World Cup wins in the discipline, and has won four straight world championships and Olympic gold in 2014 in skiing’s most technically demanding event.
Runner-up Swenn Larsson matched her career best result. The Swede finished third here last season but was disqualified shortly after the race as she had straddled a gate.
The floodlit race in Austria with 14,800 spectators had the highest prize fund on the women’s World Cup this season, with Vlhova receiving $77,900 for the win.
- Austrian cross-country skier Dominik Baldauf has been handed a five-month suspended prison sentence for serious commercial sports fraud after admitting to doping.
Innsbruck Regional Court convicted the 27-year-old Baldauf on Tuesday after he previously admitted blood doping and the use of growth hormones.
Baldauf is one of 23 athletes involved in the blood doping scandal involving German doctor Mark Schmidt and following police raids in Erfurt, Germany, and at the Nordic skiing world championships in Innsbruck and Seefeld, Austria at the end of February last year.
Baldauf admitted having blood drawn for the first time in April 2016, and taking growth hormones from 2017. He said he was introduced to the doping procedures by cross-country teammate Johannes Dürr, whose statements to German broadcaster ARD led to the criminal investigation called Operation Aderlass that lifted the lid on the scandal. Dürr was banned for life by the Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee in October.
Baldauf’s defense lawyer, Andreas Mauhart, rejected the charge that his doping harmed sponsors, “because he was supposed to ski cross country and that’s exactly what he did.” Mauhart suggested the Austrian ski federation was aware of the doping.
More athletes are due to have their cases heard at the regional court, including cyclists Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl.
Austrian skier Max Hauke, who was caught with a needle in his arm during one of the raids, already received a five-month suspended sentence from the court in October, when he, Baldauf, Preidler and Denifl were all banned from competing for four years for their alleged involvement in the doping ring.
- There are already three possible bidders to host the Winter Olympics in the future, the IOC said.
Previous Winter Games hosts Salt Lake City and Sapporo have been joined by 1992 Summer Games host Barcelona, where temperatures rarely drop below 45 degrees in February.
A Pyrenees-Barcelona bid would spread events across the mountain region, including Andorra, and outside the area to find sliding and ski jumping venues.
The contenders have been in talks about hosting a Winter Games in 2030, 2034 or even 2038, said Octavian Morariu, the IOC member heading a new panel that seeks future candidates.