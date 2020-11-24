Winter Sports: Iditarod champ won't defend title

Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner said this week that he won't defend his title at next year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race because of restrictions and uncertainty over travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I cannot find a way to get the dogs to Alaska," Waerner said in an email to The Associated Press.
As he learned earlier this year, getting to Alaska is only half the battle: Waerner wasn't able to return to his wife and five children in Torpa, Norway, for months after winning the world's most famous sled dog race because travel was restricted as the pandemic took hold. The Iditarod was one of the few professional sports that wasn't canceled last March.
While the defending champion says he won't participate in the 1,000-mile race across the rugged Alaska terrain, the Iditarod is still scheduled to start March 7.
That includes a fan-friendly ceremonial start a day earlier that usually attracts thousands of people in Anchorage.
Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said organizers are planning normal events for the ceremonial and official starts but have considered plans where small numbers of people are allowed to attend because of possible pandemic restrictions.
He said organizers not making a decision yet, with college basketball games, college football playoffs and the Super Bowl in the months ahead to guide them on how to incorporate fans.
"It's creating a lot of complexities," Urbach said of preparations. "It's created a lot more work for all of us, but we're extremely confident that we can have an event so that probably the safest place you can be from COVID would be on the Iditarod trail."
Organizers have developed a robust testing program, which may not be needed if a vaccine is widely available by March. Helping them formulate their plan is Dr. Jodie Guest, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Emory University in Atlanta who has been an Iditarod race volunteer for years.
Urbach said Waerner, the 2020 champion, hopes to return to the race in 2022.
"I had to make the difficult decision to not start in the Iditarod 2021. It is a lot of work to get to the starting line in a normal year, and in this COVID times it is not possible to get dogs and myself to Alaska," Waerner posted on Facebook.
He told Hello Musher, a Norwegian publication dedicated to dog sledding culture, that it was "impossible" to plan "and the clock is ticking fast. There is so much we have no control" over.
Once Waerner officially withdraws from the 2021 race, it will leave 57 mushers in the mix, including former champions Martin Buser, Dallas Seavey, Pete Kaiser and Joar Leifseth Ulsom, also originally from Norway. The same number of mushers started the 2019 race but only 33 finished.
Waerner and his 16 dogs crossed the finish line in Nome on March 18. They were stuck in Alaska until catching a ride on a plane bound for a museum in Oslo, Norway, in June.
• A near-mythical Dutch speedskating race could fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic — even if the looming winter is cold enough to stage it for the first time in more than 20 years, organizers said Thursday.
The Elfstedentocht, or Eleven Towns Tour, a roughly 200 kilometer (125-mile) speedskating race along frozen canals and lakes in the northern province of Friesland, hasn't been staged since Brussels sprouts farmer Henk Angenent won the last edition on Jan. 4, 1997.
The event can only go ahead when the ice across the region is thick enough to carry thousands of skaters who take part. It has only been held 15 times since the first official race in 1909 and the gap since the last race is now the longest ever.
Even if the waters freeze this winter, organizers say they won't be able to stage the race if coronavirus social distancing measures are in force. The Netherlands is currently in a partial lockdown imposed in mid-October.
The board of the association that manages the race said in a statement that after discussions with local authorities it had "decided that under the current corona measures it is not possible to organize" the race.
The approximately 30,000 members of the Royal Association of the 11 Towns Tour are the only skaters allowed to participate in the race. A small group of elite racers competes for the victory, while thousands more follow at a more leisurely pace.
Just the prospect of the race happening sends the Netherlands into a speedskating frenzy and if it goes ahead, it would likely draw hundreds of thousands of people to Friesland to stand shivering on the banks of the windswept region's waterways to cheer on the skaters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!