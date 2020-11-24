Winter Sports: Iditarod champ won't defend title

"It's creating a lot of complexities," Urbach said of preparations. "It's created a lot more work for all of us, but we're extremely confident that we can have an event so that probably the safest place you can be from COVID would be on the Iditarod trail."

Organizers have developed a robust testing program, which may not be needed if a vaccine is widely available by March. Helping them formulate their plan is Dr. Jodie Guest, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Emory University in Atlanta who has been an Iditarod race volunteer for years.

Urbach said Waerner, the 2020 champion, hopes to return to the race in 2022.

"I had to make the difficult decision to not start in the Iditarod 2021. It is a lot of work to get to the starting line in a normal year, and in this COVID times it is not possible to get dogs and myself to Alaska," Waerner posted on Facebook.

He told Hello Musher, a Norwegian publication dedicated to dog sledding culture, that it was "impossible" to plan "and the clock is ticking fast. There is so much we have no control" over.