Winter Kids Dream Film Series under way at Marcus Theatres

STURTEVANT — Marcus Theatres announces the return of a family favorite, the Winter Kids Dream Film Series.
The series, which runs through April 2, has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres, bringing classic family films back to the big screen at affordable prices. Marcus Renaissance Cinema is the local theater at 10411 Washington Ave.
New to the Winter Kids Dream Film Series is the option to purchase a passport for the series, which entitles the passport holder to see all of the films for $20. To purchase a passport, go to MarcusTheatres.com/KidsPassport. Each movie is $3 when purchased individually. People can download two free passes for any movie through American Family Insurance by visiting amfam.com/kidsdream. Additionally, a $3 popcorn and soda special is available.
People are also reading…
The movie schedule (all rated PG):
- Jan. 20-22: "Abominable" — Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs.
- Jan. 27-29: "The Secret Life of Pets" (PG) — The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes.
- Feb. 3-5: "Smallfoot" — High up on a mountain peak surrounded by clouds, a secret Yeti society lives in peace and harmony. One day, a Yeti witnesses an airplane crash; inside lies "Smallfoot," a legendary creature that will rock the society to its core.
- Feb. 10-12: "Trolls" — After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue Poppy’s friends.
- Feb. 17-20: "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank" — Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny.
- Feb. 24-26: "Sing" — In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates, even as the contest finalists find that their lives will never be the same.
- March 3-5: "Despicable Me" — When a criminal mastermind uses three orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love profoundly changes him for the better.
- March 10-12: "The Bad Guys" — To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretends to seek rehabilitation, only for its leader to secretly find that he genuinely wants to change his ways.
- March 17-19: "The Lorax" — A 12-year-old boy searches for the one thing that will enable him to win the affection of the girl of his dreams. To find it, he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.
- March 24-26: "Over the Hedge" — A scheming raccoon fools a mismatched family of forest creatures into helping him repay a debt of food by invading the new suburban sprawl that popped up while they were hibernating...and learns a lesson about family himself.
- March 31-April 2: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" — When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way.