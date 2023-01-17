Winter Kids Dream Film Series under way at Marcus Theatres

STURTEVANT — Marcus Theatres announces the return of a family favorite, the Winter Kids Dream Film Series.
The series, which runs through April 2, has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres, bringing classic family films back to the big screen at affordable prices. Marcus Renaissance Cinema is the local theater at 10411 Washington Ave.
New to the Winter Kids Dream Film Series is the option to purchase a passport for the series, which entitles the passport holder to see all of the films for $20. To purchase a passport, go to MarcusTheatres.com/KidsPassport. Each movie is $3 when purchased individually. People can download two free passes for any movie through American Family Insurance by visiting amfam.com/kidsdream. Additionally, a $3 popcorn and soda special is available.
The movie schedule (all rated PG):
- Jan. 20-22: "Abominable"
- Jan. 27-29: "The Secret Life of Pets"
- Feb. 3-5: "Smallfoot"
- Feb. 10-12: "Trolls"
- Feb. 17-20: "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"
- Feb. 24-26: "Sing"
- March 3-5: "Despicable Me"
- March 10-12: "The Bad Guys"
- March 17-19: "The Lorax"
- March 24-26: "Over the Hedge"
- March 31-April 2: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"