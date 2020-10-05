'Winter Juried Show' to open at Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., will hold the opening of its annual "Winter Juried Show" from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

More than 80 artists responded to the call and entered over 160 submissions in a variety of media and methods. Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in this historic mansion. Gallery spaces fill both floors.

The "Winter Juried Show" is open theme and open media. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three artists and five artists are awarded solo shows. The exhibition curator is Kathleen Laybourn, and juror Lisa Bigalke is a Kenosha printmaker and book artist

Along with the "Winter Juried Show," the Area Artist Group galleries will open their show titled “Tinsel and Garland.” The Area Artist Group is made up of local Kenosha area artists.

And, for the first time, the resident artists at the Kemper Center’s Lakefront Studios will host their inaugural exhibition in the newly created Lakefront Studios gallery space on the third and fourth floors of the Kemper Center above the Simmons Auditorium. Once the dorm rooms for the students at Kemper Hall, the spaces are now renovated and rented to artists as work spaces.

The "Winter Juried Show" will be on view Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 10. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no opening reception or refreshments. The Arts Center will open earlier that day for the winning artists to receive their certificates and awards. Video footage of the awards ceremony will be later included on the Kemper Center website and Anderson Arts Center social media pages.

