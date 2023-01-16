Winter Health Fair at Racine Literacy Council Jan. 21

RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., will host a Winter Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Literacy Council and partners have collaborated to create this free event. Every hour, participants who visit at least one-third of the booths will have an opportunity to win a gift basket. Their participation also qualifies them to partake in the free food bag distribution by Journey Disaster Response Team to people in need. Here is what people can do and discover at the fair:
- Understand what precautions you should take to manage multiple prescriptions from pharmacists.
- Learn how to navigate the Web to find healthcare providers and other important health information from the Racine Public Library Tech Mobile.
- Meet the Racine Public Library social worker who can offer information on community resources.
- Sign up for a home health party in Spanish from CCMAS.
- Find out the latest in COVID-19 prevention and vaccination from the Racine Literacy Council.
- Bring small children in to have an eye screening by the Kenosha Noon and Racine Lions clubs.
- Learn about services for older and disabled residents or have a memory screening with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County.
- Get your blood pressure checked with Advocate Aurora.
- Learn about breast health and how to prevent hypothermia in cold temperatures from Advocate Aurora experts.
- Get dental health advice from Familia Dental.
- Discover information about Molina Healthcare.
- Get tips about how to quit smoking and maintain respiratory health from Advocate Aurora experts.
- Find out what Veterans Services of Racine County has to offer former military personnel and their families.
- Understand mental health and the programs offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
- Learn about the services of the Health Care Network.
For more information about the fair, call the Racine Literacy Council at 262-632-9495.