Winter clothing giveaway set Nov. 19

RACINE — The Kiss My Babies organization will host its second winter clothing giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St. The organization was created in memory of the late Callie Tatum to continue her legacy of helping families in need.

Donations of winter clothes for children ages 2 to 12 are being accepted from 9 a.m. to noon through Nov. 19 at the George Bray center.

To learn more about Kiss My Babies or to help out, call or text Yolanda Walrup (Tatum's daughter) at 262-664-5536.

