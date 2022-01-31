Winter Cafe to benefit Royal Family Kids Camp

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Winter Cafe event that features lunch, silent auction and cake walk will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road.

Lunch will include chilis, soups, hot dogs, beverage and dessert. The cake walk is $1 per round and the winner chooses the cake.

Tickets cost $8, $5 for children 11 and younger or $30 per family. Proceeds will benefit Royal Family Kids Camp, a week-long camp for local abandoned, abused and neglected children. This camp teaches the children that they are special, have a purpose, are loved and can trust adults. The Racine Royal Family Kids Club is a monthly club for these children during the school year with the same focus.