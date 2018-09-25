Jameis Winston is back on the job, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still aren't saying if it's as the team's starting quarterback.
Winston's three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy ended Tuesday, the first day the fourth-year pro was permitted to return to the team's training facility and have contact with coaches and teammates.
It was a day off for players following Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, however coach Dirk Koetter said the first overall pick from the 2015 draft showed up bright and early, ready to begin preparation for the Chicago Bears.
What Koetter declined to say was whether Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has the Bucs off to a 2-1 start while throwing for more than 400 yards in a league-record three consecutive games will start Sunday.
"I know there's a lot of interest in the quarterback thing. I did talk to both Jameis and Fitz," Koetter began.
"It's great to see Jameis back in the building. He was here early and working hard. We welcome Jameis back, glad to have him. Short week," the coach added. "He assured me he was ready to go, which I don't doubt for a minute that's he's been working hard."
Without elaborating, Koetter said he shared the team's plans with both quarterbacks.
RAMS: Cornerback Aqib Talib will undergo surgery Thursday to repair an ankle injury.
Rams coach Sean McVay said a timetable for Talib's return will not be known until after the procedure is completed and the full extent of the injury he sustained in the second half of the 35-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday is determined.
VIKINGS: Last week, the Vikings were concerned enough about Everson Griffen's state of mind that they barred the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end from practice until he had a mental health evaluation.
After a scary series of incidents on Saturday, Griffen remained away from the team on Tuesday and out of action indefinitely. Coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen would not travel with the team to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.
FALCONS: Free safety Ricardo Allen has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.
Allen was carted off the field in last Sunday's overtime loss to New Orleans, becoming the third defensive starter to go down for Atlanta. Strong safety Keanu Neal tore his ACL in the opener and is out for the year. Linebacker Deion Jones underwent foot surgery and is sidelined until at least Nov. 18.
Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards will start at the safety spots when the Falcons (1-2) host Cincinnati (2-1) on Sunday. Keith Tandy is the primary backup.
