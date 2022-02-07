 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winos for Rhinos set March 5 at Racine Zoo

RACINE — A Winos for Rhinos event is planned to raise funds for the care of Timu and Kianga, the Racine Zoo's eastern black rhinos. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The event will include a wine selection, five-course catered dinner, animal ambassador greeting and a presentation about rhinos by an animal care specialist. There will also be a silent auction.

Tickets cost $90 or $80 for a nondrinker. Go to racinezoo.org.

