Winos for Rhinos is a zoo fundraiser

RACINE — Winos for Rhinos, a fundraiser for the Racine Zoo, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The event for ages 21 and older will feature a wine selection, five-course catered dinner, animal encounter and presentation, and silent auction.
Tickets cost $80, or $70 for a non-drinker. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the conservation and care of the zoo’s animals including its eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
'Watercolor Wisconsin 2020' can be seen in virtual tour
-
Bridal Showcase helps with wedding plans
-
A guide to winter fun in and around Racine
- 44 updates