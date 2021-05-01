Winiarski knew from an early age she wanted to be a nurse

Paula Winiarski, like many young girls, played with Barbie dolls growing up. But instead of wanting to host fashion shows for her dolls, Paula wanted to help them.
“I always knew that I wanted to be in the health care field in some capacity,” Paula said. “When I was little, I always picked to play with Barbie Nurse and would help my other dolls because taking care of people was something that I’ve always wanted to do, but I just wasn’t sure which avenue I would take.”
A 2012 graduate of Case High School, Paula’s avenue has led her to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where she currently carries out her passion of helping others as a Intensive Care Unit nurse.
Q: Describe your favorite nursing memory, or a moment in your career that stands out to you. A: Working in ICU, it’s been the only full-time job I’ve ever had. And I feel so unbelievably lucky to say that because I love my job very much. I’m surrounded with such an incredible group of people and after this year, being able to show up to work and to be supported every single day by the staff at All Saints is something I feel so honored to say. So, I can’t say a specific moment in time because it’s every single day when I feel this way.
Q: What has been the most rewarding part about working in healthcare? A: We are living in a time when there’s so much chaos. I feel as a nurse, we are part of a healthcare system that can truly help people. We as nurses keep pushing and fighting because that is what we do.
Q: What was the most challenging part about working in healthcare during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic? A: I feel that I am not speaking for just myself on this, but we as nurses do not look at just the patient. Rather, we also look at the patient’s family. Looking back on this past year, one of the most difficult aspects has been watching families not being able to enter units and rooms, especially when a patient arrives to the ICU. When we’re discussing ICU, we’re talking about life and death by the time the family finally arrives. It’s a very vulnerable environment for all involved parties. So, my heart goes out to all of the patients and family members who have not been able to be with each other at a bedside. The only thing a lot of these families have had is to wait for a phone to ring with some news, good or bad. But, they don’t know what news they will receive. A lot of the nurses have felt this pressure trying to reach out to these families while also making sure that we can do our job to take care of someone’s loved one. Since we’re pulled in so many directions, the hardest part has definitely been taking care of the patient and family because physically, the families haven’t been able to be there with the patient.
Q: What will you take away from your experiences working as a nurse during the past year? A: What a year this has been for nurses. Whether you’ve been a nurse for a year or a nurse for 30 years, everybody has faced some sort of difficulty over the past year. I think I am more fortunate and thankful of the amazing team that I have been part of because I could not have done what I have done as a nurse without them. I just feel really, really lucky that I’ve been able to have such a great group around me.