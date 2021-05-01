Winiarski knew from an early age she wanted to be a nurse

Q: What was the most challenging part about working in healthcare during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic? A: I feel that I am not speaking for just myself on this, but we as nurses do not look at just the patient. Rather, we also look at the patient’s family. Looking back on this past year, one of the most difficult aspects has been watching families not being able to enter units and rooms, especially when a patient arrives to the ICU. When we’re discussing ICU, we’re talking about life and death by the time the family finally arrives. It’s a very vulnerable environment for all involved parties. So, my heart goes out to all of the patients and family members who have not been able to be with each other at a bedside. The only thing a lot of these families have had is to wait for a phone to ring with some news, good or bad. But, they don’t know what news they will receive. A lot of the nurses have felt this pressure trying to reach out to these families while also making sure that we can do our job to take care of someone’s loved one. Since we’re pulled in so many directions, the hardest part has definitely been taking care of the patient and family because physically, the families haven’t been able to be there with the patient.