Wings & Wheels Car Show at Batten Airport

RACINE — Evolution AutoWerks will present the first Wings & Wheels Car Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Batten International Airport EAA 838 Chapter Building, 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. All makes and models are welcome.
Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $10 to show a vehicle (car, truck, motorcycle or scooter). There is a $5 fee for spectators, free ages 12 and younger.
Awards will be presented in various categories. Music will be provided by the Cheryl McCrary Band.
For more information, contact Kenny Mejia Cruz at 630-956-1375 or email buildingrentals@eaa838.org.