 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wine Walks in Downtown Racine Oct. 8 and 15

  • 0
Wine walk

Wine Walks will be held in Downtown Racine Oct. 8 and 15.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host Wine Walks from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 8 and 15, in Downtown Racine.

Participants will sample 20 wines along with 10 beer samples poured at 30 participating businesses.

“Our Fall Wine Walk sampling locations are very diverse, from specialty shops to restaurants, bars and galleries," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This is such a fun, event I encourage you to rally your friends and spend the day in beautiful Downtown.”

Tickets cost $40 and include a wine sampling glass, a canvas tote bag and snacks at each location. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/RacineFallWineWalk or call the DRC office at 262-634-6002.

Proceeds of this event benefit the Downtown Racine Corp., a nonprofit whose mission is to foster economic, social and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.

This Racine high school requires students keep their cellphones locked away

This Racine high school requires students keep their cellphones locked away

“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” said St. Catherine’s High School Principal Mike Arendt. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News