Wine tasting fundraiser to benefit RSO

RACINE — A wine tasting fundraiser to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra will be held for ages 21 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.
Appetizers and tastings of wine at Uncorkt are included in the ticket price. Tickets cost $35 and designated driver tickets cost $15. Purchase tickets in advance at racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Proceeds from ticket sales and wine purchases support the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s operations, including its free music education programs.