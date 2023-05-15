KENOSHA — Society's Assets will host a Wine & Beer Tasting event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
The $25 ticket fee includes wine and beer samples, appetizers, a door prize ticket, live music, raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets can be purchased until June 16 at societysassets.org. Proceeds will go to Society's Assets scholarship fund for students with disabilities. The agency has awarded more than $200,000 in college scholarships since 1998. Awards for 2023 will be presented at the event.