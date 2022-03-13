Wind Orchestra Tour Concert at Carthage March 27

KENOSHA — A Wind Orchestra tour concert will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Music from the Lenten season will form the program for the Wind Orchestra spring tour to Phoenix, Ariz. Selections include the dramatic “Via Crucis” by Martin Ellerby for solo violoncello and wind orchestra, and William Latham’s “O Sacred Head, Now Wounded.”

The Carthage Wind Orchestra is recognized as a worldwide leader in commissioning and performing new works. The band has a long and distinguished history of service to Carthage and has maintained a rich tradition of touring the Midwest, along with international study tours in Japan.

Reservations for the free tickets are required. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

