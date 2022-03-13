 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wind Orchestra Tour Concert at Carthage March 27

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — A Wind Orchestra tour concert will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Music from the Lenten season will form the program for the Wind Orchestra spring tour to Phoenix, Ariz. Selections include the dramatic “Via Crucis” by Martin Ellerby for solo violoncello and wind orchestra, and William Latham’s “O Sacred Head, Now Wounded.”

The Carthage Wind Orchestra is recognized as a worldwide leader in commissioning and performing new works. The band has a long and distinguished history of service to Carthage and has maintained a rich tradition of touring the Midwest, along with international study tours in Japan.

Reservations for the free tickets are required. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News