WIMBLEDON

At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London

(Seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

Fourth round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

David Goffin (21), Belgium, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Guido Pella (26), Argentina, def. Milos Raonic (15), Canada, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 8-6.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Benoit Paire (28), France, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Matteo Berrettini (17), Italy, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Fourth round

Alison Riske, United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Johanna Konta (19), Britain, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Petra Martic (24), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.

Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Shuai Zhang, China, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

