WIMBLEDON
At the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London
Saturday's results
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Simona Halep def. Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-2.
MEN'S DOUBLES
Jaun Sebastian Cabal, Columbia and Robert Farah, Columbia def. Nicola Mahut, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3.
