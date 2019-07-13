WIMBLEDON

At the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London

Saturday's results

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Simona Halep def. Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-2.

MEN'S DOUBLES

Jaun Sebastian Cabal, Columbia and Robert Farah, Columbia def. Nicola Mahut, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

