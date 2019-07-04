WIMBLEDON
At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN'S SINGLES
Second Round
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
John Millman, Australia, def. Laslo Djere (31), Serbia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Gilles Simon (20), France, 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 8-6.
Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (18), Georgia, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.
Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Jan-Lennard Struff (33), Germany, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. John Isner (9), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Matteo Berrettini (17), Italy, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Diego Schwartzman (24), Argentina, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.
Lucas Pouille (27), France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-4.
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Second Round
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 6-3.
Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-1.
Alison Riske, United States, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 9-7.
Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 6-1.
Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Julia Goerges (18), Germany, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.
Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).
Lauren Davis, United States, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Kiki Bertens (4), Netherlands, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 7-5, 6-0.
Qiang Wang (15), China, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.
Sloane Stephens (9), United States, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-0, 6-2.
Johanna Konta (19), Britain, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-5, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.