WIMBLEDON

At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN'S SINGLES

Second Round

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

John Millman, Australia, def. Laslo Djere (31), Serbia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Gilles Simon (20), France, 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 8-6.

Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (18), Georgia, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff (33), Germany, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. John Isner (9), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (17), Italy, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (24), Argentina, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Lucas Pouille (27), France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Second Round

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 6-3.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-1.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 9-7.

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 6-1.

Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Julia Goerges (18), Germany, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Kiki Bertens (4), Netherlands, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 7-5, 6-0.

Qiang Wang (15), China, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens (9), United States, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-0, 6-2.

Johanna Konta (19), Britain, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-5, 6-2.

