Willie Wayne Sykes, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Most Popular
-
Sheriff: $44,860 worth of marijuana found in home of food stamp recipient
-
ICE allegedly arrests Racine student pastor; Vigil planned for Wednesday
-
Update: Interstate traffic backs up into Milwaukee for 4 hours after tanker, truck crash
-
Flight for Life called after motorcycle crash in Caledonia
-
Woman allegedly cashed $2,900 of forged checks, 'flashed' money on Snapchat
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to discover how much you know — and don't know — about taking care of your lawn.
Tell us what you think
Should abortion be legal in cases of incest or rape?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Schuette-daniels Funeral Home
262-763-3434
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.