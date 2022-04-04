 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willie E. Warfield

Willie Warfield

Willie E. Warfield, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (between $2,500-$5,000), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, disorderly conduct.

