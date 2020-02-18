Willie E Warfield
Willie E Warfield

Willie E Warfield, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

