Zion Williamson had 17 points, 13 rebounds and Duke fans roaring each time he touched the ball before he fouled out, and the second-ranked Blue Devils ended No. 12 Texas Tech's unbeaten start with a 69-58 victory Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
RJ Barrett scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) and the program earned its 35th win at MSG. With the Garden rocking from the tip, the Blue Devils must have felt like they had a home game.
Cam Reddish hit a late 3-pointer for a 63-57 lead that sealed the win in the first meeting between the programs. Both reached the Elite Eight last season and the atmosphere had a late-March feel.
Jarrett Culver scored 25 points for the Red Raiders (10-1) in their first loss since the NCAA Tournament.
Culver hit a 3 in a back-and-forth game for a 45-40 lead and Williamson came back down and missed Duke's 13th straight 3-pointer. Jack White finally connected on Duke's 15th attempt that tied the game at 45-all and brought "Let's go Duke!" chants to a crescendo. The cheers were quickly muted by Williamson's fourth foul (at 10:32) that forced coach Mike Krzyzewski to sit the likely one-and-done freshman.
Culver pounced and a dunk made it 53-49 and gave him 22 points, bettering his 19.1 season average.
Williamson checked in with 6:31 left and the game tied at 53 and White hit a go-ahead 3 a possession later. Williamson, 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, was the must-see player in New York. He couldn't stay out of foul trouble and picked up his fifth on a drive to the basket with 3:51 left and Duke up 60-55.
But the Blue Devils hung on without their star.
NO. 7 OREGON 82, 36 AIR FORCE: Sabrina Ionescu set an NCAA record with her 13th triple-double in Oregon's victory over Air Force at Eugene, Ore.
Ionescu had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to break a tie for the record with former BYU men's player Kyle Collinsworth. Ionescu has played 82 games for the Ducks (10-1).
Ruthy Hebard led Oregon with 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting
Acting coach Mark Campbell directed the Ducks with head coach Kelly Graves serving a two-game NCAA suspension for allowing violations by an assistant strength coach two seasons ago.
Haley Jones led the Falcons (4-7) with eight points.
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 72, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 68: Asia Durr scored 26 of her 31 points in the second half and Louisville held off Central Michigan at Mount Pleasant, Mich., to improve to 12-0 for the second straight season.
Durr scored 11 straight Louisville points down the stretch. Sam Fuehring added 14 points for the Cardinals. Reyna Frost had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Central Michigan (8-2).
NO. 5 MARYLAND 77, DELAWARE 53: At Newark, Del., Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Maryland beat Delaware to improve to 11-0.
Stephanie Jones and Taylor Mikesell each had 15 points, with Mikesell hitting five 3-pointers.
Makeda Nicholas had 12 points for Delaware (4-7) before leaving with an injury with 7:28 to play. The Blue Hens are 0-13 against the Terrapins.
