Nobody in college basketball attacks the rim quite like freshman sensation Zion Williamson does. His Duke teammates started doing it in the second half, and suddenly the top-ranked Blue Devils had yet another blowout victory.
Williamson scored a season-high 30 points with 10 rebounds, and Duke won its first road game of the season by beating Wake Forest 87-65 on Tuesday night at Winston-Salem, S.C.
RJ Barrett finished with 21 points and matched a season high with seven assists, and Cameron Reddish added 10 points during his best game in a month, helping the Blue Devils (13-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their eighth in a row.
The high-flying Williamson was 13 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers — he entered with four all season — in surpassing the 28 points he scored in his debut against No. 2 Kentucky. While he was 3 of 4 from 3-point range, his teammates were a combined 4 of 19.
"Coach is always telling me to shoot the ball, and at first I was like, if it's not falling, I'm really not going to shoot it," Williamson said. "Even when I miss, they say, 'Keep shooting. You can make it.' ... Even after I shot one over the rim, they were like, 'Z, shoot another one,' and I got it right back and made it. I think my confidence shooting 3s is getting a lot better."
Duke pulled away in the second half, outscoring Wake Forest 45-31 and shooting 63 percent in the final 20 minutes while making 17 of 22 shots from inside the 3-point arc. The Blue Devils finished with 13 blocked shots while having none of theirs rejected and outscored Wake Forest 58-22 in the paint.
No. 3 TENNESSEE 87, MISSOURI 63: Kyle Alexander had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds at Columbia, Mo., as third-ranked Tennessee beat Missouri, the Vols' second straight blowout victory in Southeastern Conference play.
Jordan Bowden came off the bench to score 20 points, Jordan Bone added 17 and Admiral Schofield finished with 16 for the Volunteers (13-1, 2-0 SEC), who beat Georgia by 46 points in their conference opener Saturday.
Freshman Xavier Pinson scored 13 points and Jordan Geist had 12 — all in the first half — for Missouri (9-4, 0-1 SEC).
NO. 7 TEXAS TECH 66, NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 59: Jarrett Culver had his first double-double of the season and scored seven straight Texas Tech points to break a tie late in the second half, leading the Red Raiders past 23rd-ranked Oklahoma at Lubbock, Texas.
The sophomore, who finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, put his hometown Red Raiders (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) ahead for good with a layup for a 53-51 lead with 4:22 remaining, then converted a three-point play to push the lead to five.
After Aaron Calixte hit a 3-pointer to get the Sooners back with two, Culver muscled through a crowd to rebound his own miss of a short bank shot and powered up over two defenders for a bucket and a 58-53 lead.
Christian James scored 14 points for the Sooners (12-3, 1-2) and Brady Manek added 13, but second-half shooting struggles caught up with Oklahoma in a second Big 12 loss to a Top 10 opponent.
Big Ten
NO. 6 MICHIGAN STATE 77, PURDUE 59: Cassius Winston shook off a slow start and finished with 23 points to help Michigan State beat Purdue at East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.
The Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) won their previous three games by a combined total of 55 points.
Purdue got off to a strong start, rattling Michigan State with pressure defense and took a 9-2 lead a few minutes into the game.
The Spartans cut down on their turnovers and held together as Winston, their leading scorer, made his first shot with 3:52 left in the first half. The junior point guard closed the half with nine points, giving Michigan State a 39-26 lead.
MARYLAND 82, MINNESOTA 67: Anthony Cowan Jr. matched his career high with 27 points and freshman Jalen Smith pitched in a season-best 21 points and eight rebounds, leading Maryland's rally past Minnesota for a victory at Minneapolis fueled by sharp free-throw shooting.
Bruno Fernando added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten), who went 24 for 27 from the foul line. Cowan, who also had six rebounds and five assists, made all 10 of his free throws as Maryland finished the game with a 21-6 run over the final seven minutes.
Amir Coffey had 16 points and five assists for the Gophers (12-3, 2-2), who clanked their way to defeat by missing 14 of their 23 foul shots. Coffey was 3 for 8, and senior power forward Jordan Murphy was 3 for 9.
College women
NO. 9 MARYLAND 81, NEBRASKA 63: Kaila Charles scored 19 points, eight of them coming when Maryland broke open the game in the third quarter, and the Terrapins beat Nebraska for Brenda Frese's 500th victiory as a head coach.
The Terps (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) have won two straight since getting upset by Rutgers on Dec. 31. The Cornhuskers (7-8, 2-2) have lost two in a row after winning their first two conference games.
Nebraska came back from a 10-point second-quarter deficit to close to 45-43 in the third. Charles then put back Stephanie Jones' miss in the paint to start a 16-6 spurt to end the quarter.
The Huskers cut the lead to seven, but the Terps used a 15-2 run to make it a 20-point game with 3 minutes left.
