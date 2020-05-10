Williams recovers from brain tumors to continue nursing

Having wanted to be a nurse since childhood, Bobbie Williams was not going to let any challenge or hurdle stand in her way. And that includes recovering from five surgeries for brain tumors that left her deaf and, for a time, physically challenged.
Yet she overcame and adapted, relearning to walk and talk and also how to read lips to communicate.
“Bobbie was so intent to resume being a nurse again and to be able to raise her three children, she persevered,” wrote one of her patients in nominating her for the Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare honor.
Symptoms started at the age of 30, but Bobbie was not aware of having any serious health problem until shortly after having her third child. Her condition, Williams has learned, is hereditary.
Her experiences in life only enhanced Bobbie’s compassion, dedication and empathy for all of her patients, according to Ciara Williams, her coworker for five years at Primrose Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant and also her daughter.
“She has the best bedside manner and continues to help patients day after day,” Ciara wrote. “Bobbie is the type of nurse that knows what’s going on with a patient even when they don’t.”
Ciara notes that her mother is an amazing teacher and is constantly sharing her knowledge with aspiring nurses in the workplace. And just as she has shared her knowledge with others, Bobbie is grateful for the mentoring she received early in her career.
Bobbie, a Mount Pleasant resident, began her nursing journey in 1989 as a certified nursing assistant and reached her career goal when she became a registered nurse in 1996.
She said she had two college nursing instructors who helped her become the nurse she is today. And, once she graduated and began her first nursing job at Lincoln Village in Racine, she said she was blessed to be working there with three “wonderful” senior nurses.
“These women helped me begin my career and taught me so much. Those ladies taught me patience and provided so much knowledge. I knew that I wanted to work hard to be like those ladies,” Bobbie said.
She also received inspiration from many of her patients. Bobbie recounted how one patient had told her that he felt his life was coming to an end until he met Bobbie.
“He said that I gave him hope each and every time I walked into his room,” Bobbie said. “Providing patient-centered care and being my patients’ advocate is very important to me.”
Like many a health care worker, Bobbie’s daily rounds have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The hardest part for me is to separate my nursing role from my family life. I have to be careful not to bring my work stress (and germs) home, which is all caused by this scary virus that is affecting everyone,” Bobbie said.
And yet, while she continues to watch out for all of the different areas that could put her patients at risk, Bobbie is also remembering how important it is for the community and health care professionals to continue to come together to help make a difference in any one person’s life.
