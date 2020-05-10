Williams recovers from brain tumors to continue nursing

Having wanted to be a nurse since childhood, Bobbie Williams was not going to let any challenge or hurdle stand in her way. And that includes recovering from five surgeries for brain tumors that left her deaf and, for a time, physically challenged.

Yet she overcame and adapted, relearning to walk and talk and also how to read lips to communicate.

“Bobbie was so intent to resume being a nurse again and to be able to raise her three children, she persevered,” wrote one of her patients in nominating her for the Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare honor.

Symptoms started at the age of 30, but Bobbie was not aware of having any serious health problem until shortly after having her third child. Her condition, Williams has learned, is hereditary.

Her experiences in life only enhanced Bobbie’s compassion, dedication and empathy for all of her patients, according to Ciara Williams, her coworker for five years at Primrose Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant and also her daughter.

“She has the best bedside manner and continues to help patients day after day,” Ciara wrote. “Bobbie is the type of nurse that knows what’s going on with a patient even when they don’t.”