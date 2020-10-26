Williams: 'Property of the jail'

I am writing in response to the recent article on 10/21/2020 about lack of transparency regarding COVID cases of inmates within the Racine County Jail. As a registered nurse I am very well aware of the regulations imposed by HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) whose purpose is to protect the health information of individuals. I see no legitimate reason for the county jail to not release the numbers of inmates currently diagnosed with COVID as that in no way violates their personal health information.

The overall unfriendliness of jail staff has been a concern for me ever since an experience I had with a member of my congregation when I attempted, but was denied the ability, to perform my professional role as his Parish Nurse. I tried to communicate with jail staff of the importance of medical follow up, but received no answers to my inquiries. His surgeon had warned that this man would very likely herniate in the near future, which he did.