Williams, Nadal win openers at French Open

No matter how much success they’ve had over the years, and to this day, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal both profess to deal with doubts.
Both began this French Open with straight-set victories against overmatched foes in Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday.
And both have something significant at stake over the coming two weeks: a chance to equal a record for Grand Slam singles titles. Williams already has 23, the most by anyone in the professional era; one more will allow her to tie Margaret Court’s all-era mark.
Nadal began his attempt to pull even with rival Roger Federer for the most by a man, 20, by beating Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
His 2020 debut at a place he’s won 12 trophies did not change Nadal’s view of things at this pandemic-postponed event: It’s colder than usual, the balls are heavier than usual, he’s had less preparation than usual.
Still, Gerasimov would have been forgiven for choosing the same metaphor to describe Nadal that Williams’ opponent came up with: “a runaway train.”
It was in New York less than a month ago that Ahn faced Williams in the first round — and lost.
So imagine this (bad) luck of the draw: Ahn is now the only player to face Williams in the first round at two consecutive Grand Slam tournaments. Of note: Williams is 75-1 in openers at majors.
Yet she was up to the task for most of a 72-minute, 102-point initial set Monday, twice leading it by a break.
And then, what changed for Williams?
“I just need to play with more confidence,” she explained, “like I’m Serena.”
Well, yes, she was more herself for the latter half of the contest, which by the end really wasn’t much of a contest.
And this is how Ahn described the sensation of being across the net from that version of Williams, the one where she is at her very best.
Golf
At Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Hudson Swafford won the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, closing with a 3-under 69. A birdie on the 17th allowed him to break out of a tie with Tyler McCumber and Mackenzie Hughes, and a par putt on the 18th avoided a playoff with McCumber.
It was his second career victory on the PGA Tour, the other coming at the Desert Classic in January 2017. That was a year before he missed time with a rib injury, which was followed by foot surgery in the summer of 2019.
Swafford hopes he’s on the right path again. The victory gets him into the Masters next April, which will be his first major since the 2017 PGA Championship. Swafford was playing on a medical extension from his foot surgery and now gets a two-year exemption.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!