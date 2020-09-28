Williams, Nadal win openers at French Open

Yet she was up to the task for most of a 72-minute, 102-point initial set Monday, twice leading it by a break.

And then, what changed for Williams?

“I just need to play with more confidence,” she explained, “like I’m Serena.”

Well, yes, she was more herself for the latter half of the contest, which by the end really wasn’t much of a contest.

And this is how Ahn described the sensation of being across the net from that version of Williams, the one where she is at her very best.

Golf

At Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Hudson Swafford won the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, closing with a 3-under 69. A birdie on the 17th allowed him to break out of a tie with Tyler McCumber and Mackenzie Hughes, and a par putt on the 18th avoided a playoff with McCumber.

It was his second career victory on the PGA Tour, the other coming at the Desert Classic in January 2017. That was a year before he missed time with a rib injury, which was followed by foot surgery in the summer of 2019.

Swafford hopes he’s on the right path again. The victory gets him into the Masters next April, which will be his first major since the 2017 PGA Championship. Swafford was playing on a medical extension from his foot surgery and now gets a two-year exemption.

