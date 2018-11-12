Kenny Williams spent two games missing shot after shot in an unusually cold stretch for No. 7 North Carolina’s senior starting guard and top defensive player.
He tried not to get too frustrated and kept believing the next ones were sure to fall — until they finally did against Stanford on Monday night at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Williams scored 12 points after starting the season by missing his first 10 shots, and UNC dominated the first half to beat Stanford 90-72 in its home opener.
It was a good sign for Williams, whose 0-for-10 shooting start through two games included missing all eight of his 3-point tries. It was an odd stretch for a guy who had improved to a 40 percent 3-point shooter last season and a complementary double-figure scorer, yet he entered this game with just a single free throw in Friday’s win against Elon to his credit.
But he scored on a layup less than 90 seconds in Monday, then followed with 3 a few minutes later to finally break through.
“It was a big relief,” Williams admitted, even as he tried to shrug off the frustration.
“I wasn’t doing anything different to my shot,” he said. “Like I told you guys, it just wasn’t going in. And that happens sometimes. At some point, it would fall in again.”
Cameron Johnson had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-0), who shot 60 percent in the first half to take a 52-26 lead on Luke Maye’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
It was a rough start for Stanford (2-1), enough so that coach Jerod Haase burned a timeout after barely 2½ minutes.
Women
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 75, PENN 55: Arike Ogunbowale overcame poor shooting to finish with 21 points and lead four players in double figures as No. 1 Notre Dame pulled away from Penn in the second half on the way to a victory.
Jessica Shepard had 17 points, Brianna Turner 16 and Jackie Young 12 as Muffet McGraw’s Irish (2-0) overcame Ogunbowale’s 6-for-19 shooting effort and 18 total turnovers after raising their 2018 NCAA championship banner in the Purcell Pavilion.
Ogunbowale played at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High School.
Turner added 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and Notre Dame outrebounded Penn 45-34.
Ashley Russell had 15 points and Kendall Grasela 10 to lead the Quakers (1-1).
