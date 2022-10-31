 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William N. Silva

  • 0
William Silva

William N. Silva, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News