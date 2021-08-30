William M Willis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon in a news release.
Racine police have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. Here are all the latest details.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Today unexpectedly became an unfortunately tough day for all the Racine beer lovers and supporters of local businesses. In September, taproom hours will be 4-9 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. on Fridays and noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Racine Police Department has increased its presence in a north side neighborhood after a week of gun violence.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
A 21-year-old from Racine allegedly shot another man's car after getting into an argument with him.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting two women and children with a car and driving while intoxicated.
