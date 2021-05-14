William J Kickhaver, 1500 block of Oxford Lane, Mount Pleasant, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
The 18-year-old alleged shooter, according to a criminal complaint, "stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there" regarding the allegation that he walked into a party Friday night and immediately shot Bush in the chest.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors and had a crack pipe on her.
A woman the man reportedly lived with said that he gets upset if anyone goes near his computer and no one is allowed to be by it.
"It's nice that people who can't afford a $40 or $50 lamp can come here and get it at a great price," said April Ataa, who co-owns Deals for Days with her husband, Khalil.
In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.
While more businesses reopen their doors and expand operations as the pandemic wanes, “Help Wanted” signs are cropping up like spring dandelions. Many employers say they are finding it more difficult than ever to find workers. We talked with employers, business leaders and politicians about what’s going on.
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”
He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man with a butcher's knife, the two then went to find cars to steal from.
