William David Goldbeck II, Burlington, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Racine teen dies after being ejected from vehicle on Highway U
-
Two shot in Downtown Racine bar fight; location has long history of issues
-
Man's body found in Mount Pleasant pond Sunday
-
Facing OWI citation, Racine County deputy refused blood draw
-
Truth Bar called in to city committee after nearby shooting, other incidents
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Tell us what you think
Should Special Counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to testify before Congress?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.