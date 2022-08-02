 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William C. Ozah

William Ozah

William C. Ozah, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.

