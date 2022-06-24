 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Bunch

William C. Bunch, 900 block of Chicago Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree intentional homicide of an unborn child (use of a dangerous weapon).

