William C. Bunch, 900 block of Chicago Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree intentional homicide of an unborn child (use of a dangerous weapon).
William C. Bunch
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine woman accused of slashing tires of two cars, cracking a windshield, throwing brick through window
The suspect allegedly initially denied the allegations before admitting to them.
Two teens associated with the Dirty P gang, already facing charges for a February attempted shooting, have been charged with murdering a 14-year-old.
Floyd Alan "Toolie" Cooper III, 25, of the 800 block of Villa Street, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possessing a firearm by a felon.
A lot has changed since Dorothy McDonald began changing. A lot also hasn't. "They (students) still want the same things: They want to feel safe, they want to feel loved, they want to feel like you care about them."
Two lives are in danger after a tandem skydiving accident Sunday.
Alleged Latin King gang member accused of drugging and repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor in Racine
The U.S. Marshals reported assisting taking the suspect into custody Wednesday.
The teenager was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The Racine Police Department is warning the public that there has been an increased presence of fentanyl, an incredibly deadly opioid, in locally recovered marijuana, a drug that it is virtually impossible to overdose from.
A Racine man faces charges after allegedly causing a head-on collision that sent four people to the hospital.
A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of pointing a gun at a woman in Racine.