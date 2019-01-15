11519-KIRKSEY-MUG.jpg

William Alexander Kirksey, 39, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, repeater).

