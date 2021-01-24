Will my child be ready for kindergarten?

Registration for 5-year-old kindergarten in the Racine Unified School District is already underway.
Parents often wonder whether or not their child will be ready for kindergarten and in a pandemic, many families fear their child may be behind. In the State of Wisconsin, any child who is 5 years old by Sept. 1 is eligible for kindergarten. Some of the most important kindergarten-readiness skills a child needs can be reinforced at home.
“Kindergarten-ready” is much more than just knowing the ABCs and 123s. The time from birth to age 5 is an important time for growth and learning. Children’s skills in the area of academic, physical and emotional learning develop quickly during this time. Not all children grow and develop at the same pace. It is normal for a child to be “kindergarten-ready” while not mastering all skills in all areas.
Kindergarten teachers say one of the best skills a child can have that makes them ready for kindergarten is the ability to regulate their own emotions. A child who can regulate their own emotions can identify how they are feeling and the feelings of others, take care of their own needs appropriately, and follow rules and expectations.
A child with appropriate self-regulation skills is more likely to be successful in school and develop friendships with peers. Self-regulation skills are learned and developed in high-quality education environments such as the Parent Child Oriented Classroom (PCOC) and Montessori or 4K in RUSD. But parents and caregivers can also work on these self-regulation skills at home. Here are some tips:
Use words to identify feelings. Caregivers can help children identify how they are feeling by making observational statements to help their child name their emotions. For example, parents can say the following, “I can tell by the look on your face, you are mad” or “Do you see how happy my face is?” It is okay for children to be sad or mad, but how they manage their feelings will help them be ready for academic learning.
Empower children to take care of some of their needs on their own. As parents, we often try to meet our young children’s needs by assisting them with everything they do. Help your child identify skills that she or he can begin to do on their own such as getting dressed for outdoor weather. Give your child praise and encouragement, but let them know it is okay to be frustrated if it is hard to do at first. Practice will help your child become more confident and independent.
Help your child follow rules and expectations. Set consistent rules and expectations for children to follow at home. This will allow them to be able to manage classroom rules, routines and transitions from one activity to the next with only occasional reminders from teachers. Examples of activities at home could be: Wash hands and use towel to dry, follow screen time limits, clean up toys when done playing, take off coat and hang it up, and clean up plates and utensils after mealtimes.
Encouraging your child to work on all of these skills at home is one of the best ways a parent can help their child be kindergarten ready and kindergarten successful. To find out more about the high-quality early learning options RUSD has to offer, visit the RUSD early learning website at rusd.org/academics/4k-early-learning.