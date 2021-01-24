Will my child be ready for kindergarten?

Use words to identify feelings. Caregivers can help children identify how they are feeling by making observational statements to help their child name their emotions. For example, parents can say the following, “I can tell by the look on your face, you are mad” or “Do you see how happy my face is?” It is okay for children to be sad or mad, but how they manage their feelings will help them be ready for academic learning.

Empower children to take care of some of their needs on their own. As parents, we often try to meet our young children’s needs by assisting them with everything they do. Help your child identify skills that she or he can begin to do on their own such as getting dressed for outdoor weather. Give your child praise and encouragement, but let them know it is okay to be frustrated if it is hard to do at first. Practice will help your child become more confident and independent.

Help your child follow rules and expectations. Set consistent rules and expectations for children to follow at home. This will allow them to be able to manage classroom rules, routines and transitions from one activity to the next with only occasional reminders from teachers. Examples of activities at home could be: Wash hands and use towel to dry, follow screen time limits, clean up toys when done playing, take off coat and hang it up, and clean up plates and utensils after mealtimes.

Encouraging your child to work on all of these skills at home is one of the best ways a parent can help their child be kindergarten ready and kindergarten successful. To find out more about the high-quality early learning options RUSD has to offer, visit the RUSD early learning website at rusd.org/academics/4k-early-learning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0